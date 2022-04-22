Mike Tyson involved in physical altercation with passenger on plane

Footage obtained by TMZ Sports appeared to show the former world heavyweight champion throwing punches at a man sitting behind him.

A spokesperson for the 55-year-old American told ESPN: "Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat."

Imagine being dumb enough to provoke Mike Tyson in the close proximity of a plane during a 3 hour flight😂😭🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/T3IBuB7lor — 🛸🐐Ziggy B🐐🛸 (@therealziggyb23) April 21, 2022

The San Francisco Police Department confirmed officers had detained two people at San Francisco International Airport, but both had been released.

A police statement said: "On Wednesday April 20, 2022 at approximately 10:06 PM, officers assigned to the SFPD Airport Bureau were dispatched to a physical altercation onboard an airplane located at the Domestic Terminal at San Francisco International Airport.

"Officers arrived and detained two subjects that were believed to be involved in the incident. One subject was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. That subject provided minimal details of the incident + refused to cooperate further with the investigation.

"Both subjects were released under 849(b) of the CA Penal Code pending further investigation. We are aware of video that possibly captured the incident, which surfaced following the initial investigation. That video has been forward to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office."