Garcia eyes Pacquiao after beating Vargas

By Dejan Kalinic
Mikey Garcia

Texas, March 1: Mikey Garcia wants to fight Manny Pacquiao after a unanimous-decision win over Jessie Vargas in Texas on Saturday (February 29).

Garcia was awarded the bout 116-111, 116-111 and 114-113 after controlling the second half of the fight – for the WBC diamond welterweight title – at the Ford Center at The Star.

The American, back at welterweight after the first loss of his professional career against Errol Spence Jr. last year, knocked down Vargas in the fifth round.

Garcia is eyeing either a bout with Pacquiao or a rematch with Spence, who holds the WBC and IBF welterweight titles.

"I have great options," he told DAZN.

"I'm ready to get back in with the best, I would love to get an opportunity to fight Manny Pacquiao, I want a rematch against Errol Spence.

"It would be a tremendous fight, I'm a little bit better now at this weight class."

Pacquiao, 41, last fought in July last year, beating Keith Thurman to claim the WBC welterweight title.

Meanwhile, Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez claimed the WBA super-flyweight title with a ninth-round TKO of Khalid Yafai in Texas.

Read more about: boxing wbc manny pacquiao texas
Story first published: Sunday, March 1, 2020, 11:40 [IST]
