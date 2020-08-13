English
Bucks star Giannis suspended for one game

By Dejan Kalinic
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Orlando, August 13: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been suspended for one game for headbutting the Washington Wizards' Moritz Wagner.

Antetokounmpo was ejected in the second quarter of the Bucks' 126-113 NBA win over the Wizards on Tuesday (August 11) after headbutting Wagner.

The reigning MVP will miss the Bucks' last game before the playoffs – against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday (August 13) – after being handed a one-game ban.

"Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been suspended one game without pay for headbutting Washington Wizards center Moritz Wagner during a stoppage in play, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations," an NBA statement read.

The top seed in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks will face the Orlando Magic in the first round of the playoffs.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this season.

Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 4:50 [IST]
