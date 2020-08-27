English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bucks' owners back players' boycott decision

By Dejan Kalinic
NBA - Cropped
After the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their play-off game, the players were backed by the owners.

Orlando, August 27: The Milwaukee Bucks' owners backed the players' decision to boycott their NBA playoff clash against the Orlando Magic.

All three NBA play-off games on Wednesday were postponed amid protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake in the United States.

The decision was taken after the Bucks made the call to boycott Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Magic.

LA Lakers chief backs players

Bucks owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan supported the players, although acknowledged they were unaware of the plans.

"We fully support our players and the decision they made," a statement from the owners read.

"Although we did not know beforehand, we would have wholeheartedly agreed with them.

"The only way to bring about change is to shine a light on the racial injustices that are happening in front of us.

"Our players have done that and we will continue to stand alongside them and demand accountability and change."

The Bucks lead their series against Orlando 3-1, but the season is reportedly in jeopardy as players demand change amid protests against police brutality and racial injustice in the USA.

More BASKETBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 27, 2020, 4:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 27, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More