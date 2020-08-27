Bucks' owners back players' boycott decision

All three NBA play-off games on Wednesday were postponed amid protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake in the United States.

The decision was taken after the Bucks made the call to boycott Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Magic.

LA Lakers chief backs players

Bucks owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan supported the players, although acknowledged they were unaware of the plans.

"We fully support our players and the decision they made," a statement from the owners read.

"Although we did not know beforehand, we would have wholeheartedly agreed with them.

"The only way to bring about change is to shine a light on the racial injustices that are happening in front of us.

"Our players have done that and we will continue to stand alongside them and demand accountability and change."

The Bucks lead their series against Orlando 3-1, but the season is reportedly in jeopardy as players demand change amid protests against police brutality and racial injustice in the USA.