English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lee wins Vic Open for first European Tour title

By Dejan Kalinic
Lee Min-woo fired four rounds in the 60s at the event
Lee Min-woo fired four rounds in the 60s at the event

Victoria, February 9: Min Woo Lee secured his maiden European Tour title with a two-stroke victory at the Vic Open on Sunday.

The Australian, 21, carded a four-under 68 in the final round at 13th Beach Golf Links in Barwon Heads.

Lee finished at 19 under at the European Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia tournament, two shots clear of Ryan Fox (64).

He fired four rounds in the 60s at the event, mixing five birdies with a bogey on Sunday (February 9).

Fox produced the best round of the day with his eight-under 64, but he fell short.

Robin Sciot-Siegrist (68), Marcus Fraser (70) and Travis Smyth (70) finished tied for third at 14 under.

More EUROPEAN TOUR News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, February 9, 2020, 12:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue