MLB confirms neutral bubbles for 2020 postseason

Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field in Arlington will host the World Series, which could run until a game seven on October 28.

The plan approved by the MLB Players Association will also see division series and league championship series held at neutral ballparks, with players to be housed in single-location bio-secure bubbles nearby.

The American League and National League's wild card series begin on September 29 and September 30 – launching a format expanded from 10 to 16 franchises that was announced in July.

Globe Life Field will also stage the National League championship series, with Houston's Minute Maid Park sharing hosting duties for the division series.

The 2020 @MLB Postseason will begin with the AL Wild Card Series on Tuesday, 9/29, while Game One of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas will be played on Tuesday, 10/20. pic.twitter.com/KSzWMSAcBk — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) September 15, 2020

Petco Park in San Diego will be a venue throughout for the American League, with Dodger Stadium taking some of the division games.

The postseason schedule marks a departure from when MLB's truncated regular season began in July.

It was the only major American sports league that remained committed to travel amid the coronavirus pandemic. Around the same time, the NBA, WNBA and MLS opted for one-location bubbles.

However, COVID-19 outbreaks at the Miami Marlins and St Louis Cardinals then put the season in jeopardy. In total, the league has been forced to postpone 43 scheduled games over the course of the health crisis.