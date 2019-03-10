Farah again talks up track return after Big Half race win

Racing competitively for the final time before the London Marathon, Farah triumphed in one hour, one minute and 14 seconds in the English capital on Sunday.

The four-time Olympic champion completed the half-marathon course, spanning 13.1 miles, fractionally faster than he managed in the inaugural event in 2018 - then talked up a potential track comeback.

The 35-year-old retired in 2017 having won a third consecutive world 10,000 metres gold but could renege on his decision to defend his title at this year's World Championships in Doha.

"It's possible. After the marathon, I'll make a decision about what I want to do," Farah told BBC Sport.

"Deep down, I miss the track. I look at my fellow athletes and I think, 'woah', and I just get excited."