English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Salazar-trained British athletes face UKAD scrutiny

By Russell Greaves
Salazar, Farah
Mo Farah is the most high-profile athlete to have trained under Alberto Salazar, who has since been banned.

London, November 6: UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) says it will review whether any action is required against British athletes who were trained by the now banned coach Alberto Salazar.

The organisation released a statement on Tuesday after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced that it would investigate Salazar's former pupils.

Salazar was banned from coaching during the World Athletics Championships in Doha, after he – along with Dr Jeffrey Brown – was found guilty of possessing and trafficking banned substances after a four-year investigation by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Mo Farah's former coach Salazar hit with four-year doping ban

The verdict preceded Salazar's Nike Oregon Project being shut down, though the 61-year-old stated he will appeal his four-year ban.

Farah, who Salazar helped become the most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic Games history, claimed in October that there was an "agenda" against him after he was questioned over his former coach's actions.

But he will be one of the athletes to come under the spotlight of UKAD's review.

"We have been working with USADA on their investigation into the Nike Oregon Project and will work with WADA on their investigation if there is any evidence that relates to athletes or athlete support personnel under our jurisdiction," UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead said in a statement.

"We are reviewing the decision regarding Alberto Salazar to determine if there is any action we may wish to take as a national anti-doping organisation."

Farah has always maintained his innocence and has not been found guilty of any wrongdoing.

More MO FARAH News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Lebron powers Lakers past Bulls
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: mo farah wada athletics ban
Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 0:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue