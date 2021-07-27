Mo Farah's former coach Alberto Salazar handed track ban

Salazar has 10 days to appeal the decision. The SafeSport center does not reveal details of investigations, according to a report filed by AP news agency.

In 2019, a handful of runners, including Mary Cain, Kara Goucher and Amy Yoder Begley, revealed that they had been emotionally and physically abused while working with Salazar as part of the Nike Oregon Project team.

In January 2020, SafeSport temporarily banned Salazar. The latest decision makes it a permanent ban, pending any appeal.

The 62-year-old who won the Boston and New York Marathons in the early 1980s and went on to coach a cadre of Olympic medalists including Mo Farah and Galen Rupp.

Farah however could not make it to Tokyo 2020 Games.

His sanction was handed down as the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) considers an appeal of a separate case that led to Salazar's four-year ban for doping-related offenses.

In 2019, Salazar received the doping ban after a six-year investigation determined he had possessed and trafficked testosterone while also experimenting with athletes on how far they could push the envelope with certain performance enhancers without getting caught.

Shortly after the decision, Nike shuttered Salazar's running club.

Salazar was banned from coaching during the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, after he - along with Dr Jeffrey Brown - was found guilty of possessing and trafficking banned substances after a four-year investigation by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Till date Salazar has denied any wrongdoing in relation to the doping allegations levelled against him while he has not commented about the sexual misconduct charges.