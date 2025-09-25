More sports Morikawa Calls On USA Crowd To Bring Chaos At Ryder Cup In Bethpage Collin Morikawa encourages the USA crowd to create an energetic atmosphere at Bethpage during the Ryder Cup. He believes this will enhance Team USA's performance and hopes for a lively turnout. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

Collin Morikawa is eager for the American fans to create a lively atmosphere when the Ryder Cup begins at Bethpage Black. The competition against Team Europe starts with morning foursomes and afternoon four-balls, offering the first chance to earn points. Morikawa, participating for the third time, previously played in Team USA's victory at Whistling Straits in 2021 and their defeat in Rome two years ago.

Morikawa has experienced both triumph and disappointment in his Ryder Cup career. In 2021, he contributed significantly to the USA's 19-9 victory on home soil, which was the largest margin since 1979. However, he struggled in Rome, losing three of his four matches as Europe secured a 16-11 win. He hopes to improve his singles record this year.

The 28-year-old golfer believes that a passionate home crowd can be a significant advantage. "I think every sport uses its home crowd to its advantage," Morikawa stated. He anticipates that New York's enthusiastic fans will provide strong support, helping Team USA tap into their energy and perform better on the course.

Reflecting on past experiences, Morikawa shared how the loss in Rome left him with an unusual feeling of disappointment. "There was a sour taste leaving Rome," he admitted. Despite enjoying some camaraderie with teammates after the event, he felt they had not met their objectives due to missed shots and putts.

Morikawa has spent weeks preparing for this year's competition, focusing on what he needs to contribute to the team. "I've had four weeks...a lot of time to think about what I need to do," he explained. His determination stems from wanting to avoid repeating past mistakes and ensuring he gives his all for Team USA.

The American team aims to overcome any lingering memories from their previous defeat in Rome. Morikawa is particularly motivated by his first experience of losing as part of a team since his amateur days. This has driven him to work harder and be ready for the challenges ahead.

As anticipation builds for Friday's start, Morikawa hopes fans will bring energy and excitement to Bethpage Black. "I hope they come strong," he said, expressing his desire for an electrifying atmosphere that could boost Team USA's performance throughout the weekend.