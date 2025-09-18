More sports Napheesa Collier Proudly Celebrates Lynx's Remarkable Comeback Against Valkyries Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier expressed immense pride following their comeback win against the Golden State Valkyries. The team overcame a 14-point deficit to secure a place in the WNBA semi-finals, showcasing their resilience and determination. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 15:31 [IST]

Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier expressed immense pride following their remarkable comeback against the Golden State Valkyries, securing a spot in the WNBA semi-finals. Despite trailing by 14 points at the start of the final quarter, a powerful 26-11 surge led by Collier and Kayla McBride clinched a narrow 75-74 victory. This marked the first instance in 77 games since 2006 that Minnesota triumphed after being down by such a margin entering the last quarter.

Collier, who contributed significantly with 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and one steal, attributed their success to sheer determination. "I am just so proud of our effort," said Collier. "I think it shows the grit and the resilience that this team has and what we've been talking about for two years. I was really proud of us today."

The game started slowly for the Lynx, managing only nine points in the second quarter and trailing by 13 at halftime. The third quarter saw them still behind by 14 points before their impressive final push. This victory was historic for Minnesota as it was their first win after trailing by such a margin since the league switched from halves to quarters.

Collier highlighted how desperation fueled their late-game rally. She recalled the coach's words: "[It's] the desperation that we played with knowing we were down by a lot and only had 10 minutes to get back in it. Coach said, 'There is nothing I can draw for you that's going to get you an easy bucket. You have to go out there and just play'."

The Lynx now look forward to some rest days before their next challenge. They aim to recover physically while setting a strong tone for upcoming playoff matches. Their semi-final opponent remains unknown, with Game 1 scheduled for September 21.

The team’s ability to overcome adversity showcases their strength and determination as they advance further into the playoffs. Their recent performance sets a promising precedent for future games as they continue to strive for excellence on the court.