PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi denies alleged corruption relating to IAAF World Athletics Championship

By
Nasser Al Khelaifi
Nasser Al Khelaifi's lawyer says claims he facilitated a bribe to secure the World Athletics Championships for Qatar are "totally false"

Bengaluru/Doha, May 23: Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al Khelaifi's lawyer has denied an allegation of corruption against his client relating to the hosting rights for the 2019 International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Athletics Championships.

According to reports in France, the Qatari owner is accused of validating an illicit payment of €3.1million to help Doha's bid to stage the IAAF Worlds in 2017.

However, his lawyer, Francis Szpiner, has described the allegations as "totally inaccurate".

"Nasser Al Khelaifi's name does not appear on any of the documents in the file," Szpiner told Le Parisien in reference to a case compiled by investigating judge Renaud Van Ruymbeke in Paris.

"It should be noted that Nasser Al Khelaifi's initial hearing was only the result of a regrettable confusion by the investigating magistrate," Szpiner added, with the Qatari having voluntarily appeared before a judicial inquiry investigating the case in March.

"Nasser Al Khelaifi has never been operationally involved in Doha's bid for the World Athletics Championships."

Qatar was unsuccessful in bids for the 2017 IAAF Worlds and the 2020 Olympics but won the right to host the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships, which are due to take place between September 28 and October 6 at the recently renovated Khalifa International Stadium.

(With inputs from Omnisport)

 
Thursday, May 23, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
