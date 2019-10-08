Men’s National Boxing: Rohit Tokas stuns Ashish Kumar to reach semis

Rohit Tokas from the Railways adopted a counter- attacking strategy against his taller opponent from Himachal. He succeeded in landing more punches to unsettle Ashish with a mix of close-range attack. Rohit landed more clear punches in the third round to finally call an upset win with 4-1 margin.

Talking about his big win, last edition gold medalist, Rohit said, "It is my first tournament in the new weight category and defeating a big player is a huge morale booster. I worked a lot on my strength and did a lot of weight training in my preparation ahead of the National. I am glad that my counter-attacking strategy worked today. Hopefully, I will win the gold medal again."

While 40 bouts being played, Shiva Thapa (63 kg) showed his composure and experience as he breezed past the challenge of Delhi's Yogesh Tokas 4-0 in a one- sided bout. The World Championships bronze medallist will face Uttar Pradesh's Abhishek Yadav in the semi-finals.

2016 World Youth Boxing Champion Sachin Siwach (57kg) was fierce and aggressive and did not put a foot wrong in the 5-0 win over Michael Dominic of Telangana. The services boxer will take on Punjab's Sagar Chand for a place in the finals on Wednesday.

In the bantam weight category, 2018 Commonwealth game bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin, representing Services continued the winning spree, scripting a unanimous victory over Haryana's Neeraj.

Railways Naman Tanwar (91kg) blasting his way past Rajasthan's Akhil Poonia 5-0 ensured a semi-final berth. Tanwar will be up next against last year's bronze medallist, Uttarakhand's Kapil Pokhariya, who trounced Maharashtra's Mrunal Zarekar 5-0 to reach the semis.

Services boxer PL Prasad (52 kg) was no match for his opponent Sudeep Kumar from Uttar Pradesh who was defeated by a 5:0 verdict.

Chandigarh's Pankaj Chauhan (75kg) reached the semifinals after getting a walkover in the quarterfinal bout against Punjab's Lakhbir Singh. He will face Haryana's Ankit Khatana as he aims to secure his place in the final.