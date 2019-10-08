English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Men’s National Boxing: Rohit Tokas stuns Ashish Kumar to reach semis

By
Rohit Tokas
Rohit Tokas adopted a counter- attacking strategy against his taller opponent.

Bengaluru, October 8: Rohit Tokas (75kg) caused a huge upset as he stunned Asian Championships silver medallist and home favourite Ashish Kumar in the quarter final while the top boxers, led by Sachin Siwach (57kg) and Shiva Thapa (63Kg) comfortably sailed into the semifinals on the fifth day of the ongoing 4th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships at the Baddi University of Emerging Sciences and Technology in Himachal Pradesh.

Rohit Tokas from the Railways adopted a counter- attacking strategy against his taller opponent from Himachal. He succeeded in landing more punches to unsettle Ashish with a mix of close-range attack. Rohit landed more clear punches in the third round to finally call an upset win with 4-1 margin.

Talking about his big win, last edition gold medalist, Rohit said, "It is my first tournament in the new weight category and defeating a big player is a huge morale booster. I worked a lot on my strength and did a lot of weight training in my preparation ahead of the National. I am glad that my counter-attacking strategy worked today. Hopefully, I will win the gold medal again."

While 40 bouts being played, Shiva Thapa (63 kg) showed his composure and experience as he breezed past the challenge of Delhi's Yogesh Tokas 4-0 in a one- sided bout. The World Championships bronze medallist will face Uttar Pradesh's Abhishek Yadav in the semi-finals.

2016 World Youth Boxing Champion Sachin Siwach (57kg) was fierce and aggressive and did not put a foot wrong in the 5-0 win over Michael Dominic of Telangana. The services boxer will take on Punjab's Sagar Chand for a place in the finals on Wednesday.

In the bantam weight category, 2018 Commonwealth game bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin, representing Services continued the winning spree, scripting a unanimous victory over Haryana's Neeraj.

Railways Naman Tanwar (91kg) blasting his way past Rajasthan's Akhil Poonia 5-0 ensured a semi-final berth. Tanwar will be up next against last year's bronze medallist, Uttarakhand's Kapil Pokhariya, who trounced Maharashtra's Mrunal Zarekar 5-0 to reach the semis.

Services boxer PL Prasad (52 kg) was no match for his opponent Sudeep Kumar from Uttar Pradesh who was defeated by a 5:0 verdict.

Chandigarh's Pankaj Chauhan (75kg) reached the semifinals after getting a walkover in the quarterfinal bout against Punjab's Lakhbir Singh. He will face Haryana's Ankit Khatana as he aims to secure his place in the final.

More BOXING News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 20:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 8, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue