National competitions should resume from October if things go well: Batra

Batra also said easing of restrictions for contact sports like boxing and wrestling seems unlikely until a treatment for COVID-19 or a vaccine is developed as there is a higher risk of transmission of the virus.

All sporting activities in the country were brought to a grinding halt on March 25 after the central government announced a nationwide lockdown to fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

National Games to be held in Goa later this year were also postponed

Last week, the elite athletes preparing for the Tokyo Games started outdoor training.

"If I'm not wrong we should be seeing national championship, competitions coming up from October provided things don't go bad," Batra said in a webinar organised by FICCI.

"That's the internal strategy for now, depending upon the situation and way things pan out," he added.

However, the fate of the contact sports is still uncertain as the Sports Authority of India prohibited sparring for contact disciplines.

"Contact sports is still a concern. I'll be very honest I have no solution for it. In contact sports you sweat a lot, so whether sweat carries that thing or not because they are coming in contact with each other. I don't know how long this will carry," he said.

For contact sports, the SAI SOP only allows individual training without engaging in physical combat with other athletes.

"One thing is for sure, if a vaccination or some treatment is to come, then these things are not to be worried about, but right now we do have some concerns about contact sports like boxing, wrestling.

"When we have some kind of proven treatment for COVID-19 then only relaxations will come in," Batra said.