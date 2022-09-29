National Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra surprises fans in Vadodra, takes part in Garba night

Chopra will not be participating in the National Games. However, the javelin star joined in the ongoing Navratri celebrations at one of the famous venues, dancing alongside the enthusiastic crowd as well.

In a video shared on Twitter, the 2020 Olympic gold medallist can be seen shaking a leg with his fans at one of the venues of the 36th National Games in Vadodara in Gujarat. His appearance upped the fans' enthusiasm and joy.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra participated in a Garba event in Vadodara yesterday#navratri2022

"India's Golden Boy @Neeraj_chopra1 attends special Garba night in #Vadodara among thousands of people The enthusiasm and celebrations at the garba ground multiplied when he surprised his fans at the spot #36thNationalGames #NationalGames2022," tweeted SAI Media.

Olympic Gold 🥇Medalist and World Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 🇮🇳 joins in to enjoy garba in #Vadodara, which is part of the Navratra celebrations in Gujarat, during his visit for the #36thNationalGames

Chopra made history earlier this month after he become the first-ever Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League trophy, a top-tier athletics competition, achieving the best throw of 88.44 m to clinch one of the biggest wins of his career.

As for the National Games, although the games opening ceremony is scheduled for Thursday (September 29), few events like Table Tennis, Kabaddi and more have already got underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 36th National Games at a grand Opening Ceremony to be held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, where he will also address athletes from across the country taking part in the National Games.

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur and other dignitaries will also attend the opening ceremony of the National Games, which will be held across venues in six cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar.

The Games, scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 12, is being held in the state of Gujarat for the very first time with more than 15000 sportspersons, coaches, and officials from across the country expected to participat in 36 sports disciplines, making it the biggest National Games ever.