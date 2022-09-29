National Games 2022: Nine high-profile athletes to be in action on September 30; check out the full list

In IIT Gandhinagar, the entries of Commonwealth Games medallists Sandeep Kumar and Priyanka Goswami headline the 20km walk events for men and women respectively. And in the wake of the success of Triple Jumpers Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker in the Commonwealth Games, considerable attention will be focussed on the jumping pit as well.Not far from IIT, the Mahatma Mandir complex will spring alive with medals on offer in Weightlifting, Fencing and Wrestling while the picturesque Sabarmati Riverfront will have the best of India's Rowing and Roller Sports athletes on view. And in the sylvan settings of the Sanskardham School, Archery and Kho-kho competitions will get underway.The National Games caravan, which has already touched the cities of Surat and Bhavnagar besides Ahmedabad, will roll into Vadodara with the Gymnastics competition starting on Friday. The men and women's team medals in Artistic Gymnastics will be the first to be decided in the five-day competition.Pranati Nayak (West Bengal) and Protistha Samanta (Tripura) as well Satyajit Mondal (West Bengal) and Saif Tamboli (Services), who competed in the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham are among the gymnasts who will hold the fans at the Sama Indoor Sports Complex in thrall with their talent that combines power and grace.

Source: Media Release