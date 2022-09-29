National Games 2022: Nine high-profile athletes to be in action on September 30; check out the full list

Ahmedabad,
Sep
29:
Olympic
Games
Weightlifting
silver
medallist
Mirabai
Chanu
will
be
the
biggest
draw
at
the
Mahatma
Mandir
Complex
in
Gandhinagar
when
the
36th
National
Games
gathers
steam
on
Friday
(September
30),
with
competitions
in
nine
more
sports
beginning
a
day
after
Prime
Minister
Narendra
Modi
declared
the
Games
open
at
a
spectacular
ceremony.
The women's 10m Air Rifle contest featuring home favourite, Olympian Elavenil Valarivan and West Bengal's Mehuli Ghosh will also capture attention at the Ahmedabad Military and Rifle Training Centre here. On a day when three Shooting gold medals will be decided, 2012 Olympic Games silver medallist Vijay Kumar's comeback will also be watched with much interest.
Besides Weightlifting, Friday will offer athletes in Archery, Athletics, Fencing, Gymnastics, Kho-Kho, Roller Sports, Rowing and Wrestling the opportunity to showcase their skills on the grandest stage in Indian sport. There will also be gold medal matches in Rugby 7s in Ahmedabad and Netball in Bhavnagar.
The Table Tennis events were held in Surat last week to facilitate the country's best to compete before heading to China for the World Championships. The early phase of competition in Kabaddi, Rugby 7s and Tennis in Ahmedabad as well as Netball in Bhavnagar started a couple of days ago. Lawn Bowls in Dholera and the 25m Rapid Fire pistol event here have seen some action already.
Source: Media Release
