NBA: Houston Rockets' Ariza, Green suspended

Los Angeles, January 18: Rockets forwards Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green were suspended for two games by the NBA for their roles in a locker-room incident following Houston's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday (January 15).

The league announced on Wednesday (January 17) that Chris Paul and James Harden will not be suspended for their parts in the skirmish.

After conducting interviews with multiple people on the scene, the NBA ruled Paul and Harden tried to break up the incident with Ariza and Green, rather than instigating it.

The Rockets and Clippers got into multiple dust-ups on Monday (January 15) as Blake Griffin ran into Houston coach Mike D'Antoni along the sideline and Ariza got into it with the Clippers forward as well.

Both players were ejected in the game for their roles.

The Rockets play the Warriors and Timberwolves in their next two games.

Golden State currently sit in first place in the Western Conference, one spot in front of the Rockets, while Minnesota sit in fourth, just three games back of Houston in the standings.

