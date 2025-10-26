Nepal vs USA Live Streaming ICC CWC League 2: Where to Watch NEP vs USA in India, UK and USA Online?

More sports NBA: Nikola Jokic Records Second Straight Triple-Double In Nuggets' Home Opener Win Nikola Jokic notched his second triple-double of the season with 15 assists, 14 rebounds, and 14 points as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Phoenix Suns 133-111. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 10:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Nikola Jokic achieved his second triple-double of the season, despite a subdued shooting performance. Jamal Murray contributed 23 points, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 133-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns in their home opener. Jokic recorded 15 assists, 14 rebounds, and 14 points, making only five out of eight shots. His first attempt at scoring came late in the second quarter.

Devin Booker scored 31 points for the Suns, while Grayson Allen added 17. The Suns faced a challenging back-to-back schedule, having played just 20 hours after a significant loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. They were also without center Mark Williams due to a right knee injury. Despite trailing by 20 early in the third quarter, Phoenix managed a 13-2 run to narrow the gap to 83-74.

The Oklahoma City Thunder maintained their perfect start to the season with a decisive win over the Atlanta Hawks, finishing 117-100. Chet Holmgren led with 31 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 30. The Thunder improved to a 3-0 record after winning their first seven games last season en route to an NBA championship.

Holmgren excelled from beyond the arc, hitting six out of eight three-pointers and securing 12 rebounds. Gilgeous-Alexander was nearly flawless inside the arc, making ten of eleven shots. The Thunder didn't require extra time against an Atlanta team missing three starters: Kristaps Porzingis and Zaccharie Risacher were out for consecutive games due to injuries, while Jalen Johnson sat out after spraining his ankle.

A late three-pointer by Quentin Grimes broke a tie with just seconds remaining, helping the Philadelphia 76ers secure a narrow win over the Charlotte Hornets at home. Tyrese Maxey led with 28 points for Philadelphia's victory at 125-121. Joel Embiid contributed with 20 points but had only two rebounds.

The Hornets' LaMelo Ball topped their scoring with 27 points, while Collin Sexton added another 21. Brandon Miller left early due to shoulder soreness after scoring four points in nine minutes. VJ Edgecombe scored fifteen for Philadelphia following his impressive debut against Boston.

Nuggets Dominate Suns

The Nuggets responded swiftly after Phoenix's run by scoring eleven consecutive points, extending their lead to finish the third quarter at a comfortable margin of seventeen points ahead at 100-83. Jokic's career now boasts an impressive tally of regular-season triple-doubles at third place behind Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson.

The Thunder's triumph over Atlanta highlighted their strong start this season as they aim for another successful campaign following last year's title win. Meanwhile, Philadelphia's tight victory showcased their resilience as they capitalised on key plays in crucial moments against Charlotte.