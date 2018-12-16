English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

LeBron, Ball first Lakers team-mates with triple-doubles in same game since 1982

By Opta
Lakers duo LeBron James and Lonzo Ball
Lakers duo LeBron James and Lonzo Ball

Los Angeles, December 16: LeBron James and Lonzo Ball achieved something not seen at the Los Angeles Lakers since Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were gracing the court.

James and Ball became the first Lakers team-mates since 1982 to tally triple-doubles in the same NBA game as Los Angeles defeated the Charlotte Hornets 128-100.

Lakers superstar and four-time MVP James had 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 75th career triple-double, while Ball tallied 16 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds to go with five steals.

The last Lakers to accomplish the feat? It was Johnson (26/16/12) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19/10/10).

James and Ball are the first team-mates to each register triple-doubles in the same game since Jason Kidd and Vince Carter in 2007.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SRL 282/10 (90.0 vs NZL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, December 16, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 16, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue