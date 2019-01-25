English

Warriors visit former US president Barack Obama

By Opta
Stephen Curry (left) and Kevin Durant

Los Angeles, January 25: The Golden State Warriors visited former United States president Barack Obama during their trip to Washington.

NBA champions the Warriors were in DC for their clash with the Washington Wizards, which they won 126-118 on Thursday (January 24).

Prior to extending their winning streak to nine games, the Warriors met with Obama for approximately an hour, according to team officials.

"It was amazing," said Warriors star Kevin Durant, who scored 21 points against the Wizards.

Draymond Green added: "It was good. A private team meeting, team event, it was good."

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr would not reveal specifics of the meeting.

"That's private," Kerr said, via the Mercury News. "Appreciate the question. Doesn't mean I have to answer it."

    Friday, January 25, 2019, 12:20 [IST]
