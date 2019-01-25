Warriors visit former US president Barack Obama

NBA champions the Warriors were in DC for their clash with the Washington Wizards, which they won 126-118 on Thursday (January 24).

Prior to extending their winning streak to nine games, the Warriors met with Obama for approximately an hour, according to team officials.

Looks like the Warriors paid a visit to President Barack Obama during their visit to Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/D5PSwjc3Gl — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) January 25, 2019

"It was amazing," said Warriors star Kevin Durant, who scored 21 points against the Wizards.

Draymond Green added: "It was good. A private team meeting, team event, it was good."

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr would not reveal specifics of the meeting.

"That's private," Kerr said, via the Mercury News. "Appreciate the question. Doesn't mean I have to answer it."