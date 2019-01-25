English

NBA wrap: Warriors win ninth straight game; Thunder down Pelicans

By Opta
Stephen Curry led the scoring for Warriors with 38 points
Stephen Curry led the scoring for Warriors with 38 points

Los Angeles, January 25: NBA champions the Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak by defeating the Washington Wizards 126-118.

Stephen Curry scored 38 points as the in-form Warriors won their ninth successive game on Thursday (January 24).

The Warriors continue to look even more invincible since DeMarcus Cousins (17 points) joined the line-up. Kevin Durant added 21 points.

The Wizards continue to play well with All-Star point guard John Wall sidelined for the season due to a heel problem; they are 7-5 since he went down in late December.

Trevor Ariza had a season-high 27 points for the Wizards.

Holidays shines as Pelicans fall

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday had 22 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds in a 122-116 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who were led by Russell Westbrook's 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns' 27 points and 12 rebounds helped the Minnesota Timberwolves top the Los Angeles Lakers 120-105.

Porter struggles against Warriors

Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. hit only three of 14 shots in the loss to Golden State.

Nader can't be stopped!

Thunder forward Abdel Nader is looking for someone to posterize on this play, and finds Cheick Diallo.

Thursday's results

Golden State Warriors 126-118 Washington Wizards

Oklahoma City Thunder 122-116 New Orleans Pelicans

Portland Trail Blazers 120-106 Phoenix Suns

Minnesota Timberwolves 120-105 Los Angeles Lakers

Raptors at Rockets

Kawhi Leonard is playing like an MVP for the Toronto Raptors (averaging 27.6 points per game) but he probably will not get a sniff of the award this season, thanks to James Harden.

The Houston Rockets guard scored 61 points in his last game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. He leads the NBA in scoring at 36.3 points per game, and is fourth in assists and steals. Yet with both Chris Paul and now Clint Capela sidelined by injury, the Rockets have struggled, going 5-5 over their last 10 games.

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 12:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2019

