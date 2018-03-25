NBA: Philadelphia's young stars fuel win over Timberwolves

Minnesota have clinched their first winning season since 2004-05, while Philadelphia have averaged only 19 wins over the past four years, but like the Timberwolves, the 76ers are chasing a high seed in the playoffs.

Both franchises have built a solid core of young stars, but the 76ers' talent had a better outing on Saturday (March 24). Joel Embiid led the way with 19 points, while Dario Saric added 18. Ben Simmons put up a triple-double (15/12/13). All three are 24 or younger.

The 76ers (42-30) continue to loom ever scarier as the playoffs near. And while the Timberwolves (42-32) did not look great in this one, Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler – when he returns from a knee injury – will make Minnesota a tough out in the playoffs.

GORDON, HOWARD SHINE

Magic forward Aaron Gordon had a big night (29 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists) in a 105-99 win over the Suns.

Dwight Howard collected 23 rebounds and added 18 points in the Hornets' 102-98 win in Dallas.

TOWNS STRUGGLES

Towns shot only three of 15 from the floor against the 76ers, had five turnovers, and was emphatically rejected on a play by Joel Embiid.

MARIO MAGIC

Magic forward Mario Hezonja stole the ball, started the break with a behind-the-back pass, then soared for a one-handed slam on an alley-oop.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 76ers 120-108 Minnesota Timberwolves

Detroit Pistons 117-95 Chicago Bulls

Orlando Magic 105-99 Phoenix Suns

Houston Rockets 114-91 New Orleans Pelicans

Los Angeles Lakers 100-93 Memphis Grizzlies

Charlotte Hornets 102-98 Dallas Mavericks

TRAIL BLAZERS AT THUNDER

Both teams are fighting for the number three seed in the West. While it is unlikely, there is still a mathematical chance one of the two could miss the playoffs. This is the best collection of guards on the floor on Sunday in the NBA, with reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook facing off against Portland's duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

