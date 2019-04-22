English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Stevens proud of Celtics for keeping foot on the accelerator to sweep Pacers

By Opta
Gordon Hayward came off the bench and tallied a team-high 20 points
Gordon Hayward came off the bench and tallied a team-high 20 points

New York, April 22: Brad Stevens hailed the Boston Celtics for not easing up as they beat the Indiana Pacers 110-106 on Sunday (April 21) to seal a 4-0 series success in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Boston advanced to the Eastern Conference semi-finals, and will likely face the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, who lead their series with the Detroit Pistons 3-0.

Though the Celtics claimed their first playoff sweep since 2011, Stevens insisted the Pacers had made life difficult for his team.

"You have to earn it every time (you play them)," he told reporters.

"When you get into the playoffs, if you take your foot off the gas at any point in time, you're in trouble.

"I appreciate the fact the way that our guys play, especially late in games. The way they executed all the way through.

"We can still get a little bit better in the middle of the game. But we're happy to win the series. We thought it was going to be really tough coming in. Like I said all along, are a physically tough team that I think plays basketball the right way and I appreciate them for that."

Gordon Hayward came off the bench and tallied a team-high 20 points on Sunday.

"Just proud of us for finding ways to win," Hayward said. "(Stevens) and the rest of the coaching staff did an unbelievable job of getting us ready each game, with the game plans. I think that's something that sometimes people don't look at.

"There are countless hours after the game, before the game, trying to figure out what they can do to help us out when we're out there on the court. The staff did a tremendous job. Credit to them for everything they helped us do."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BET 1 - 2 VAL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue