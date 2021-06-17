NBA playoffs 2021: Hawks fightback shocks 76ers, Clippers rally past Jazz

Hawks star Trae Young led all scorers with 39 points and added seven assists, making 17 of 19 from the free-throw line to offset a 10-of-23 showing from the field.

Though Atlanta trailed by 22 with one minute remaining in the third quarter, the Hawks shot their way back into the game as just about every 76ers player but Seth Curry went cold in the final quarter.

Philadelphia still led by 10 after Ben Simmons made a pair of free throws with 4:23 to play, but the 76ers made only one shot the rest of the game -- a meaningless jumper from Curry just before the buzzer.

In between, they came up empty on all six attempts from the field and Simmons and Joel Embiid missed two free throws each.

Embiid finished with 37 points and 13 rebounds, while Curry scored 36 as they were the only two 76ers to score from the field in the second half.

According to Stats Perform, this is the first time in the last 15 postseasons two players have made all of their team's baskets in one half.

"We never stop believing until the final buzzer goes off." - @TheTraeYoung after the @ATLHawks 26-point comeback win



Leading 3-2, ATL can advance with a win in Game 6 Friday at 7:30pm/et on ESPN.

A second-half rally was also on the cards in Salt Lake City as the Los Angeles Clippers withstood an early onslaught of three-pointers from the Utah Jazz and returned home with a 119-111 victory and a 3-2 series lead.

Bojan Bogdanovic made six three-pointers in the opening quarter and Utah had 17 threes in the first half, one shy of the NBA record for the most in any half of a playoff game, to give the Jazz a 65-60 advantage at the break.

But the Clippers, playing without the injured Kawhi Leonard, out-scored the Jazz 32-18 in the third quarter and held on for the win as Paul George scored 37 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

Only player in @LAClippers franchise history to record 35+ points, 15+ rebounds and 5+ assists in an #NBAPlayoffs game.



LAC goes up 3-2... they can advance with a win in Game 6 on Friday at 10pm/et on ESPN.

Marcus Morris added 25 points and Reggie Jackson 22 for the Clippers, who can close out the series at home on Friday (June 18).

Bogdanovic finished with 32 points and Donovan Mitchell 21 for Utah, though Mitchell made only six of 19 shots from the field.

Utah made just three of 24 three-pointers in the second half.

Nets at Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets will look to close out their Eastern Conference semi-final series against the Milwaukee Bucks as they take a 3-2 lead into Game 6.