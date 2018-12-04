English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Warriors star Curry tired of Young comparisons

By Opta
Stephen Curry
Trae Young has drawn many comparisons to Stephen Curry, and the two-time NBA MVP is not thrilled about it.

Los Angeles, December 4: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is tired of comparisons with Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young.

Young has drawn comparisons to Warriors star and two-time NBA MVP Curry after being selected with pick five in the 2018 draft.

Both Young and Curry have the ability to get hot from deep beyond the arc, however, the latter is not thrilled about the comparisons.

Following Golden State's 128-111 victory over Atlanta on Monday, Curry said: "When I was a rookie, Steve Nash's name was thrown out a lot.

"You take that with respect, and understand it's flattering, but at the end of the day, that's not going to carry you through the league. It's what you do with the opportunity you have in front of you.

"I've been blessed to have had a lot of success and experience in the league, and obviously you expect Trae to kind of carve out his own lane."

Curry recently missed 10 games while recovering from a groin injury he suffered against the Milwaukee Bucks. He scored 30 points against the Hawks in his second game back after returning.

Young scored 20 points in the contest and recorded three assists for the Hawks.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 12:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 4, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue