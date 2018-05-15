NBA: Warriors overcome Harden's Rockets in game one

Harden totalled 41 points and seven assists but the Warriors took home a 119-106 victory in Houston to take a 1-0 lead in the NBA Western Conference finals.

Golden State and Houston headed into half-time tied at 56. But Golden State used an extended run in the third quarter to take a 13-point lead with two minutes, 23 seconds remaining in the period. Houston never regained the lead as the Warriors cruised to the win.

Golden State are now 25-3 in their last 28 playoff games and are showing no signs of slowing down with their versatile weapons.

Kevin Durant tallied 37 points to lead Golden State while Klay Thompson added 28. Houston guard Chris Paul finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds in his first career conference finals game.

Golden State knocked down 13 three-pointers in the game and shot 52.5 from the field.

HARDEN, DURANT IMPRESS

Harden carried the Rockets offensively in game one. He tallied 24 first-half points and finished the game with 41 on 14-of-24 shooting.

Kevin Durant (37 PTS, 3 3PM) & James Harden (41 PTS, 5 3PM) put on a scoring duel in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals! #DubNation #Rockets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/T5s7nEabbH — NBA (@NBA) May 15, 2018

Durant scored from all over the floor Monday, totalling 37 points. He hit three three-pointers, attempted six free throws and attacked the rim with ease.

ARIZA STRUGGLES

Trevor Ariza was limited by foul trouble all game, picking up his fifth with 9:35 to play in the third quarter. He registered 23 total minutes, finishing with eight points on three-of-eight shooting.

Luc Mbah a Moute did not help the Rockets off the bench. He failed to score, shot 0 of six from the field and registered a minus-14 for the game in 17 minutes of action.

CURRY, IGUODALA COMBINE

Stephen Curry broke up a pass, chased down the loose ball and found Andre Iguodala for a breakaway dunk midway through the third quarter.

Stephen Curry showed off the hustle and made a heads up dish to Andre Iguodala in tonight's #AssistOfTheNight! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/41LkAj20cF — NBA (@NBA) May 15, 2018

CAVS AT CELTICS

The Celtics held LeBron James to 15 points on five-of-16 shooting in their blowout game-one victory over the Cavaliers. Jaylen Brown tallied a game-high 23 points to lead Boston to the win, while Marcus Morris added 21.

Al Horford scored 20 points in that game and Cleveland are reportedly considering inserting Tristan Thompson into their starting lineup to slow him down. The Celtics will aim to limit James again in game two on Tuesday (May 15).

Source: OPTA