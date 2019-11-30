Bucks, Lakers stretch winning streaks to 10

Giannis Antetokounmpo again led the Bucks in a 119-110 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Antetokounmpo finished with a double-double of 33 points and 12 rebounds, while George Hill contributed 18 points off the bench.

The Bucks are 16-3 and have a 1.5-game lead atop the Eastern Conference.

The Lakers continued to pull clear atop the west after a 125-103 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Once again, Anthony Davis (26 points and 13 rebounds) and LeBron James (23 points and 11 assists) led the way for the 17-2 Lakers.

Doncic delights again as Embiid guides 76ers

Luka Doncic put on a show again, contributing 42 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in the Dallas Mavericks' 120-113 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Philadelphia star Joel Embiid finished with 27 points and 17 rebounds in the 76ers' 101-95 victory against the New York Knicks.

Trae Young had 49 points after going 16 of 28 from the field, but the Atlanta Hawks lost to the Indiana Pacers 105-104 in overtime.

Hassan Whiteside blocked his way into the Portland Trail Blazers' record books. Whiteside's 10 blocks in a 107-103 win over the Chicago Bulls was a franchise record.

Magic struggle

Orlando Magic's starters Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac, Khem Birch, Evan Fournier and Markelle Fultz combined to go 16 of 49 from the field in a 90-83 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Anthony lifts Blazers

Carmelo Anthony had 23 points and 11 rebounds in the Trail Blazers' win.

Friday's results

Brooklyn Nets 112-107 Boston Celtics Charlotte Hornets 110-107 Detroit Pistons Toronto Raptors 90-83 Orlando Magic Milwaukee Bucks 119-110 Cleveland Cavaliers Philadelphia 76ers 101-95 New York Knicks Indiana Pacers 105-104 Atlanta Hawks Miami Heat 122-105 Golden State Warriors Utah Jazz 103-94 Memphis Grizzlies Oklahoma City Thunder 109-104 New Orleans Pelicans San Antonio Spurs 107-97 Los Angeles Clippers Dallas Mavericks 120-113 Phoenix Suns Portland Trail Blazers 107-103 Chicago Bulls Los Angeles Lakers 125-103 Washington Wizards

Pacers at 76ers

The Pacers (12-6) and 76ers (13-6) are sixth and fifth respectively in the Eastern Conference ahead of their clash on Saturday.