NBA Wrap: Celtics edge Heat, Bucks win third straight

In a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference finals, the Celtics overcame the Heat 107-105 in Miami.

Jayson Tatum (27 points) and Jaylen Brown (21 points and 12 rebounds) led the Celtics (6-3) to their win.

But Payton Pritchard (six points) made the decisive lay-up with 0.2 seconds remaining to secure the win.

The teams kneeled in protest ahead of the clash, in response to a riot on Capitol Hill and after no charges were brought against the police officer who shot and seriously injured Jacob Blake, a black man, in Kenosha in August last year.

Meanwhile, the Bucks made it three straight wins by easing past the Detroit Pistons 130-115.

Giannis Antetokounmpo guided Milwaukee into a 5-3 record with 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Hayward heroic, Beal brilliance not enough for Wizards

Gordon Hayward scored a career-high 44 points to see the Charlotte Hornets past the Atlanta Hawks 102-94.

Bradley Beal equalled a Washington Wizards record, but it was not enough. Beal tied the franchise record with 60 points in a 141-136 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Joel Embiid once again inspired the 76ers, scoring 38 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists as they improved to 7-1.

All-around performance from @JoelEmbiid as the @sixers win their 5th-straight game. 38 PTS | 8 REB | 5 AST | 3 STL | 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/8EDPhi4HEJ — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2021

A 35-point haul from Malcolm Brogdon helped the Indiana Pacers beat the Houston Rockets 114-107.

Curry cools off

After 92 points in the previous two games, Stephen Curry cooled off. He went five-of-17 from the field for 13 points in 35 minutes as the Golden State Warriors fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 108-101.

Beal ties record

Beal was in spectacular form for the Wizards. He equalled Gilbert Arenas' record of 60 points for the Wizards against the Los Angeles Lakers in 2006.

Wednesday's results

Indiana Pacers 114-107 Houston Rockets

Orlando Magic 105-94 Cleveland Cavaliers

Philadelphia 76ers 141-136 Washington Wizards

Charlotte Hornets 102-94 Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics 107-105 Miami Heat

New York Knicks 112-100 Utah Jazz

Milwaukee Bucks 130-115 Detroit Pistons

Oklahoma City Thunder 111-110 New Orleans Pelicans

Phoenix Suns 123-115 Toronto Raptors

Los Angeles Clippers 108-101 Golden State Warriors

Sacramento Kings 128-124 Chicago Bulls

76ers at Nets

The 76ers will look to continue their good start to the season when they take on the Brooklyn Nets (4-4). The Nets will again be without star Kevin Durant, who is in quarantine.