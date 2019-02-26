Lakers fall to Grizzlies despite LeBron's triple-double

Los Angeles lost to the Grizzlies 110-105 on Monday despite a triple-double from LeBron James, who tallied 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Lakers trailed for most of the game but cut their deficit to just two when James hit a jumper with a minute to play. Memphis, however, answered with a pair of free throws and held on for the victory.

Brandon Ingram led all scorers with 32 points while Kyle Kuzma chipped in 22 points. Memphis' Mike Conley totalled 30 points to lead the Grizzlies.

The Lakers fell to 29-31 and are three games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles have dropped four of their last five games and six of their last eight.

Young lifts Hawks

Trae Young scored a career-high 36 points for the Atlanta Hawks in their 119-111 loss to the Houston Rockets.

CJ McCollum posted 35 points on 12-of-18 shooting in the Portland Trail Blazers' 123-110 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Karl-Anthony Towns racked up 34 points and 21 rebounds in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 112-105 victory against the Sacramento Kings.

Richardson, Parsons struggle

Josh Richardson scored seven points on two-of-10 shooting as the Miami Heat fell to the Phoenix Suns 124-121.

Chandler Parsons scored five points on two-of-10 shooting to help the Grizzlies take down the Lakers.

Super Simmons

Ben Simmons' ball fake fooled Anthony Davis in the Philadelphia 76ers' 111-110 triumph against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Towns shocked the crowd with a windmill dunk on the break in Minnesota's win.

Monday's results

Golden State Warriors 121-110 Charlotte Hornets Portland Trail Blazers 123-110 Cleveland Cavaliers Detroit Pistons 113-109 Indiana Pacers Brooklyn Nets 101-85 San Antonio Spurs Phoenix Suns 124-121 Miami Heat Milwaukee Bucks 117-106 Chicago Bulls Houston Rockets 119-111 Atlanta Hawks Memphis Grizzlies 110-105 Los Angeles Lakers Minnesota Timberwolves 112-105 Sacramento Kings Philadelphia 76ers 111-110 New Orleans Pelicans Los Angeles Clippers 121-112 Dallas Mavericks

Celtics at Raptors

Boston and Toronto are two of the Eastern Conference's top contenders. But both teams recently lost to opponents that are not in the playoff picture. The Celtics and Raptors can be threats to any team when they are at their best.