NBA: Lakers miss season-high 30 three-pointers in loss to Nuggets

In a 117-85 defeat, the Lakers shot five of 35 from three-point range. The 30 missed three-pointers is a season high.

LeBron James especially struggled, posting a season-low 14 points on five-of-15 shooting.

But the Nuggets played very well. Six different players scored in double-digits including Malik Beasley, who scored a career-high 20 points off the bench.

Paul Millsap also posted a double-double with 20 points on nine-of-14 shooting and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers have now lost back-to-back games while Denver have won four in a row.

Griffin enormous for Pistons

Pistons forward Blake Griffin had 30 points, five assists and four rebounds in Detroit's 115-108 win over the Knicks. Rookie Allonzo Trier also had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for New York.

Blake Griffin tallies 30 PTS & 5 ASTS to help the @DetroitPistons win their 3rd game in a row! #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/lQLgWiIiNO — NBA (@NBA) 28 November 2018

Grizzlies center Marc Gasol had 27 points, four rebounds and four assists, but Memphis coughed up a 17-point second-half lead to the Raptors, who won 122-114.

Suns forward T.J. Warren had 25 points and seven rebounds in a 109-104 loss to the Pacers.

Burke, Whiteside struggle

Knicks guard Trey Burke has been very up and down this season. Tuesday was a down night as he went one-of-eight shooting while scoring six points and adding zero assists in New York's loss to the Pistons.

Heat center Hassan Whiteside did have 11 points and 10 rebounds but he shot one of seven from the free-throw line in a 115-113 loss to the Hawks.

Collison makes Ayton look silly

Pacers guard Darren Collison made Suns rookie Deandre Ayton look silly.

Darren Collison showcases his handles in Phoenix! #Pacers pic.twitter.com/alO0X9eTRZ — NBA (@NBA) 28 November 2018

Tuesday's results

Detroit Pistons 115-108 New York Knicks

Atlanta Hawks 115-113 Miami Heat

Toronto Raptors 122-114 Memphis Grizzlies

Denver Nuggets 117-85 Los Angeles Lakers

Indiana Pacers 109-104 Phoenix Suns

Magic at Trail Blazers

The Magic (10-11) are still in playoff position in the Eastern Conference but there is a long way to go before the postseason. However, a win over a very good Trail Blazers (12-8) team could give them a confidence boost, at least in the short term.