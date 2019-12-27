Doncic stars on return as Mavericks edge Spurs

Doncic returned from an ankle injury and starred again after missing four games for the Mavericks.

The guard had a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds, and contributed eight assists, in a 102-98 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Tim Hardaway Jr. had 17 points for Dallas, while Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis added 13 each.

Paul had a double-double of 23 points and 11 assists in the Thunder's 110-97 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 21 points on nine-of-11 shooting.

Marvellous Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell's 35 points helped the Utah Jazz to a 121-115 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Joe Ingles (26 points) and Rudy Gobert (16 points and 15 rebounds) also starred for Utah.

Gorgui Dieng's double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds helped the Minnesota Timberwolves past the Sacramento Kings 105-104 after double overtime.

Misery for Nets

The Brooklyn Nets went 21-of-78 from the field – just 26.9 per cent – in a 94-82 loss to the New York Knicks. Taurean Prince was one-of-10.

Curry magic

Seth Curry produced a beautiful behind-the-back pass to Doncic, without looking.

Thursday's results

Detroit Pistons 132-102 Washington Wizards New York Knicks 94-82 Brooklyn Nets Memphis Grizzlies 110-97 Oklahoma City Thunder Dallas Mavericks 102-98 San Antonio Spurs Minnesota Timberwolves 105-104 Sacramento Kings Utah Jazz 121-115 Portland Trail Blazers

Pacers at Heat

Two of the top five teams in the Eastern Conference do battle as the Indiana Pacers (21-10) visit the Miami Heat (22-8) on Friday.