English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Doncic stars on return as Mavericks edge Spurs

By Dejan Kalinic
Luka Doncic
Returning from an ankle injury, Luka Doncic again led the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA.

LA, December 27: Luka Doncic made an impressive return for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA, while Chris Paul's efforts were not enough for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Doncic returned from an ankle injury and starred again after missing four games for the Mavericks.

The guard had a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds, and contributed eight assists, in a 102-98 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

NBA: Dallas Mavericks star Doncic ruled out of Bucks clash

Tim Hardaway Jr. had 17 points for Dallas, while Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis added 13 each.

Paul had a double-double of 23 points and 11 assists in the Thunder's 110-97 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 21 points on nine-of-11 shooting.

Marvellous Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell's 35 points helped the Utah Jazz to a 121-115 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Joe Ingles (26 points) and Rudy Gobert (16 points and 15 rebounds) also starred for Utah.

Gorgui Dieng's double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds helped the Minnesota Timberwolves past the Sacramento Kings 105-104 after double overtime.

Misery for Nets

The Brooklyn Nets went 21-of-78 from the field – just 26.9 per cent – in a 94-82 loss to the New York Knicks. Taurean Prince was one-of-10.

Curry magic

Seth Curry produced a beautiful behind-the-back pass to Doncic, without looking.

Thursday's results

Detroit Pistons 132-102 Washington Wizards New York Knicks 94-82 Brooklyn Nets Memphis Grizzlies 110-97 Oklahoma City Thunder Dallas Mavericks 102-98 San Antonio Spurs Minnesota Timberwolves 105-104 Sacramento Kings Utah Jazz 121-115 Portland Trail Blazers

Pacers at Heat

Two of the top five teams in the Eastern Conference do battle as the Indiana Pacers (21-10) visit the Miami Heat (22-8) on Friday.

More DALLAS MAVERICKS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue