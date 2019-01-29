NBA wrap: Nuggets recover from huge deficit to stun Grizzlies

Denver did not take control against the Grizzlies until there was less than a minute left in the fourth quarter. They trailed by as many as 25, but a late-game surge helped the Nuggets claim a 95-92 victory.

Nikola Jokic has continued to be Denver's go-to scorer, leading the way with 24 points. The elite playmaker only tallied three assists.

Mike Conley led all scorers with 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting. Marc Gasol totalled 14 points in the first quarter and finished with 23.

The Grizzlies' stars came to play, but the team blew their biggest lead in franchise history in the loss.

Memphis have lost nine of their last 10 games while the Nuggets extended their winning streak to three.

Curry leads Warriors

Stephen Curry scored 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 132-100 win over the Indiana Pacers.

D'Angelo Russell scored a game-high 25 points for the Nets, but Brooklyn fell short to the Boston Celtics 112-104.

Wayward Williams

Marvin Williams made one of his eight three-point attempts, scoring seven points on three-of-12 shooting in the Charlotte Hornets' 101-92 victory against the New York Knicks.

Kevin Durant scored 16 points on 21 shots in Golden State's win.

Magic from Harris

Denver's Gary Harris did not see the rim on a shot, but it still went in.

Gary Harris flips it up and gets it to fall! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/R6Hfy0NsCi — NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2019

Marcus Smart found Celtics team-mate Terry Rozier under the basket with a behind-the-back pass.

Monday's results

Charlotte Hornets 101-92 New York Knicks

Golden State Warriors 132-100 Indiana Pacers

Boston Celtics 112-104 Brooklyn Nets

Denver Nuggets 95-92 Memphis Grizzlies

Atlanta Hawks 123-118 Los Angeles Clippers

76ers at Lakers

Philadelphia recruited Lakers star LeBron James in the offseason, but failed to land him. Regardless, the 76ers have made other moves to remain competitive. James has been out with a groin injury since December 25, but could return soon.