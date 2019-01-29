English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

NBA wrap: Nuggets recover from huge deficit to stun Grizzlies

By Opta
Nikola Jokic led the way for Denver Nuggets with 24 points
Nikola Jokic led the way for Denver Nuggets with 24 points

Los Angeles, January 29: The Denver Nuggets produced a massive comeback to get past the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA on Monday (January 28).

Denver did not take control against the Grizzlies until there was less than a minute left in the fourth quarter. They trailed by as many as 25, but a late-game surge helped the Nuggets claim a 95-92 victory.

Nikola Jokic has continued to be Denver's go-to scorer, leading the way with 24 points. The elite playmaker only tallied three assists.

Mike Conley led all scorers with 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting. Marc Gasol totalled 14 points in the first quarter and finished with 23.

The Grizzlies' stars came to play, but the team blew their biggest lead in franchise history in the loss.

Memphis have lost nine of their last 10 games while the Nuggets extended their winning streak to three.

Curry leads Warriors

Stephen Curry scored 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 132-100 win over the Indiana Pacers.

D'Angelo Russell scored a game-high 25 points for the Nets, but Brooklyn fell short to the Boston Celtics 112-104.

Wayward Williams

Marvin Williams made one of his eight three-point attempts, scoring seven points on three-of-12 shooting in the Charlotte Hornets' 101-92 victory against the New York Knicks.

Kevin Durant scored 16 points on 21 shots in Golden State's win.

Magic from Harris

Denver's Gary Harris did not see the rim on a shot, but it still went in.

Marcus Smart found Celtics team-mate Terry Rozier under the basket with a behind-the-back pass.

Monday's results

Charlotte Hornets 101-92 New York Knicks

Golden State Warriors 132-100 Indiana Pacers

Boston Celtics 112-104 Brooklyn Nets

Denver Nuggets 95-92 Memphis Grizzlies

Atlanta Hawks 123-118 Los Angeles Clippers

76ers at Lakers

Philadelphia recruited Lakers star LeBron James in the offseason, but failed to land him. Regardless, the 76ers have made other moves to remain competitive. James has been out with a groin injury since December 25, but could return soon.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: CDA 0 - 1 RAY
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 11:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue