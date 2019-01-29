NBA wrap: Nuggets recover from huge deficit to stun Grizzlies

Los Angeles, January 29: The Denver Nuggets produced a massive comeback to get past the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA on Monday (January 28).
Denver did not take control against the Grizzlies until there was less than a minute left in the fourth quarter. They trailed by as many as 25, but a late-game surge helped the Nuggets claim a 95-92 victory.
Nikola Jokic has continued to be Denver's go-to scorer, leading the way with 24 points. The elite playmaker only tallied three assists.
Mike Conley led all scorers with 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting. Marc Gasol totalled 14 points in the first quarter and finished with 23.
The Grizzlies' stars came to play, but the team blew their biggest lead in franchise history in the loss.
Memphis have lost nine of their last 10 games while the Nuggets extended their winning streak to three.
Nikola Jokic, @WillTheThrillB5, & @Mbeasy5 all come up big, as the @nuggets storm back from 25 points down to win in Memphis! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/HR314k3FZA— NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2019
Curry leads Warriors
Stephen Curry scored 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 132-100 win over the Indiana Pacers.
D'Angelo Russell scored a game-high 25 points for the Nets, but Brooklyn fell short to the Boston Celtics 112-104.
Wayward Williams
Marvin Williams made one of his eight three-point attempts, scoring seven points on three-of-12 shooting in the Charlotte Hornets' 101-92 victory against the New York Knicks.
Kevin Durant scored 16 points on 21 shots in Golden State's win.
Magic from Harris
Denver's Gary Harris did not see the rim on a shot, but it still went in.
Gary Harris flips it up and gets it to fall! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/R6Hfy0NsCi— NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2019
Marcus Smart found Celtics team-mate Terry Rozier under the basket with a behind-the-back pass.
Marcus Smart dishin' in style to Rozier!#CUsRise 89#WeGoHard 88— NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2019
WATCH the 4th: https://t.co/Bq24jKOTFm pic.twitter.com/lndRULaBec
Monday's results
Charlotte Hornets 101-92 New York Knicks
Golden State Warriors 132-100 Indiana Pacers
Boston Celtics 112-104 Brooklyn Nets
Denver Nuggets 95-92 Memphis Grizzlies
Atlanta Hawks 123-118 Los Angeles Clippers
76ers at Lakers
Philadelphia recruited Lakers star LeBron James in the offseason, but failed to land him. Regardless, the 76ers have made other moves to remain competitive. James has been out with a groin injury since December 25, but could return soon.