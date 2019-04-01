NBA wrap: Young makes improbable game-winner as Hawks take down Bucks

Los Angeles, April 1: Trae Young has been on a roll lately, and his late-game heroics helped the Atlanta Hawks top the Milwaukee Bucks 136-135 in the NBA on Sunday (March 31).
The rookie guard made a game-winning shot after the ball ricocheted to him in the closing seconds.
Young did not have a great shooting game, but finished with 12 points and 16 assists. His fellow starters Justin Anderson, Alex Len and John Collins all eclipsed 20 points.
Milwaukee, the top team in the Eastern Conference, were without quite a few notable players, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe.
🗣 ANOTHA ONE@TheTraeYoung #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/XwSgQEYAjH— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 31, 2019
In their absence, Sterling Brown erupted for a game-high 27 points, leading all scorers.
The Bucks are preparing for the playoffs while the Hawks are looking to finish the regular season strongly.
Aldridge heroics not enough
LaMarcus Aldridge posted 27 points and 18 rebounds in the San Antonio Spurs' 113-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings.
Russell Westbrook tallied 25 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Dallas Mavericks 106-103.
Stephenson slumps
Lance Stephenson was held scoreless on 0-of-seven shooting in the Los Angeles Lakers' 130-102 blowout win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Bobby Portis scored two points on one-of-nine shooting in the Washington Wizards' 95-90 victory over the Denver Nuggets.
Cook's circus
Quinn Cook finished an over-the-shoulder circus shot in the Golden State Warriors' 137-90 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
Quinn Cook flips it up and in!— NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2019
13 PTS, 5-5 shooting for the @warriors guard on @NBATV #DubNation 66#Hornets30 49 pic.twitter.com/fhAEN6n6pe
Will Barton pulled off an impressive no-look bounce pass on the break for the Nuggets against the Wizards.
No-look dime from Will Barton in transition!#MileHighBasketball 45#DCFamily 31— NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2019
📱💻: https://t.co/pZ0DhQTM5F pic.twitter.com/1WQ9s0YURT
Sunday's results
Atlanta Hawks 136-135 Milwaukee Bucks
Dallas Mavericks 106-103 Oklahoma City Thunder
Los Angeles Lakers 130-102 New Orleans Pelicans
Sacramento Kings 113-106 San Antonio Spurs
Washington Wizards 95-90 Denver Nuggets
Golden State Warriors 137-90 Charlotte Hornets
Los Angeles Clippers 113-96 Memphis Grizzlies
Magic at Raptors
The Toronto Raptors are firmly in the playoff picture. But the Orlando Magic are just outside it. The Magic are half a game back from the Miami Heat for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, so they will be prepared to go all out against a top contender.