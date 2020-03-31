English
Neeraj Chopra donates Rs 3 lakh to assist battle against coronavirus pandemic

By Pti

New Delhi, March 31: Asian Games gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday (March 31) donated a total of Rs 3 lakh to the central and Haryana state relief funds to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Chopra is currently in self-isolation at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala after flying back from a training trip in Turkey.

"I have donated a sum of Rs.2 Lakh to #PMCARES fund and Rs.1 Lakh to the Haryana Covid Relief Fund. I hope we all can come together in our own individual capacities to bring relief during this time and help our nation overcome this pandemic," the Commonwealth Games gold-medallist tweeted.

Chopra, who has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, is considered a strong medal contender. He becomes one among many sports personalities, who have contributed for India's fight against coronavirus.

India's tally of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 1000 with over 40 deaths reported so far.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 14:05 [IST]
