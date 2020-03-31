Neeraj Chopra donates Rs 3 lakh to assist battle against coronavirus pandemic

Chopra is currently in self-isolation at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala after flying back from a training trip in Turkey.

"I have donated a sum of Rs.2 Lakh to #PMCARES fund and Rs.1 Lakh to the Haryana Covid Relief Fund. I hope we all can come together in our own individual capacities to bring relief during this time and help our nation overcome this pandemic," the Commonwealth Games gold-medallist tweeted.

I have donated a sum of Rs.2 Lakh to #PMCARES fund and Rs.1 Lakh to the Haryana Covid Relief Fund. I hope we all can come together in our own individual capacities to bring relief during this time and help our nation overcome this pandemic.🙏 pic.twitter.com/7AoZ3cWelg — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) March 31, 2020

Chopra, who has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, is considered a strong medal contender. He becomes one among many sports personalities, who have contributed for India's fight against coronavirus.

India's tally of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 1000 with over 40 deaths reported so far.