Final birdie gives Korda advantage at ANA Inspiration

Korda used two birdies from her last three holes for a 66 to top the leaderboard in humid conditions at the Mission Hills Country Club on Thursday (September 10).

World number three and three-time LPGA Tour champion Korda – eyeing her first major title – mixed seven birdies with a sole bogey to end the day ahead of Chun In-gee and Madelene Sagstrom.

"There's still three more days to play. There's so much golf out there," Korda said behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic. "You never know what's going to happen.

"And if I just string together another couple good rounds, then we'll see where it goes."

Brooke Henderson, Yu Liu, Danielle Kang, Kelly Tan and Nanna Koerstz Madsen are tied for fourth at four under heading into Friday's second round.