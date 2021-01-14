Nets must find 'connectivity and balance', says Nash amid Harden trade reports

Reports on Wednesday (January 13) said former NBA MVP Harden was joining the Nets from the Houston Rockets in a trade that also involved the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Speaking ahead of the Nets' clash against the New York Knicks, Nash was unwilling to comment on the reports, which would see eight-time All-Star Harden join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.

But, asked how superstars could gel, especially if the Nets get another, first-year head coach Nash said: "Basketball is about playing together and being the best you can be.

"No matter who you are it's about finding that connectivity and balance within a team and trying to be greater than the sum of your parts.

"That doesn't change no matter what your team looks like and that's definitely a goal and a thread of our team from day one."

Reports said Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs and four first-round picks – and four Nets pick swaps – were heading to Houston.

The Rockets are reportedly sending LeVert to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo.

Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince are said to be joining the Cavs.

The reported move came a day after Harden's frustrations boiled over following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Rockets star walked out of his post-game news conference, not before telling the media: "I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can.

"This situation is crazy. It's something that I don't think can be fixed."

Rockets duo John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins were both critical of Harden.

Led by Harden, the Rockets reached the Western Conference Finals in 2015 and 2018, while Houston have three semi-final appearances since he was acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012.