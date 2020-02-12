New York Knicks worth $4.6 billion, valued more than LA Lakers

The Knicks have endured a tough time on the court, without a playoff appearance since 2012-13 as they continue to languish at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

New York have already sacked their head coach David Fizdale and replaced president Steve Mills this season.

However, the Knicks are the NBA's priciest team, ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, per the magazine's calculations.

The average NBA team are now worth at slightly more than $2.1b.

NBA Team Values 2020:

New York Knicks ($4.6b)

Los Angeles Lakers ($4.4b)

Golden State Warriors ($4.3b)

Chicago Bulls ($3.2b)

Boston Celtics ($3.1b)

Los Angeles Clippers ($2.6b)

Brooklyn Nets ($2.5b)

Houston Rockets ($2.475b)

Dallas Mavericks ($2.4b)

Toronto Raptors ($2.1b)

Philadelphia 76ers ($2b)

Miami Heat ($1.95b)

Portland Trail Blazers ($1.85b)

San Antonio Spurs ($1.8b)

Sacramento Kings ($1.775b)

Washington Wizards ($1.75b)

Phoenix Suns ($1.625b)

Denver Nuggets ($1.6b)

Milwaukee Bucks ($1.58b)

Oklahoma City Thunder ($1.575b)

Utah Jazz ($1.55b)

Indiana Pacers ($1.525b)

Atlanta Hawks ($1.52b)

Cleveland Cavaliers ($1.51b)

Charlotte Hornets ($1.5b)

Detroit Pistons ($1.45b)

Orlando Magic ($1.43b)

Minnesota Timberwolves ($1.375b)

New Orleans Pelicans ($1.35b)

Memphis Grizzlies ($1.3b)