English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Taylor leads as Brooks Koepka makes slow start in Las Vegas

By Dejan Kalinic
Nick Taylor

Las Vegas, October 4: Nick Taylor grabbed a one-stroke lead at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open as Brooks Koepka made a slow start to his season on Thursday.

Canada's Taylor fired an eight-under 63 in the opening round in Las Vegas to edge into the lead ahead of Brian Harman (64).

Eyes were on world number one Koepka, who is making his first appearance of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season.

The American four-time major champion underwent a procedure on his left knee after the FedEx Cup playoffs and he was below his best in the first round in Nevada.

Koepka endured a rollercoaster round with four bogeys and four birdies through his first 15 holes, before picking up a shot at the last to shoot a one-under 70 and be tied for 85th.

Brooks' younger brother, Chase, fared far better, managing a five-under 66 to be tied for eighth.

Phil Mickelson is among a group of five players who are tied for third at six under.

The American veteran carded a 65 to sit alongside Brian Gay, Sam Ryder, Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy.

On what is a congested leaderboard, there are 12 players tied for eighth, including defending champion Bryson DeChambeau and Adam Scott.

More PGA TOUR News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 7:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 4, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue