Taylor wins Pebble Beach Pro-Am for second PGA Tour title

By Dejan Kalinic
Nick Taylor secured his second PGA Tour victory

California, February 10: Nick Taylor closed out his first PGA Tour win in over five years with a four-stroke wire-to-wire victory at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday (February 9).

The Canadian carded a two-under 70 in windy conditions in the final round in California to finish at 19 under.

Taylor – the first Canadian to win wire-to-wire since 1960 – secured his second PGA Tour victory and first since November 2014, when he won the Sanderson Farms Championship.

An eagle at the par-five sixth hole set up Taylor's round and he managed to close out a win despite two bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine.

Kevin Streelman (68) ended up in second after Phil Mickelson struggled late in his final round on the way to a two-over 74.

Mickelson, the defending champion and a five-time winner of the event, bogeyed three of his final seven holes to finish at 14 under and in third.

The five-time major champion also made history – his 30th consecutive season with a top-10 finish.

Jason Day, who was also in contention heading into Sunday, posted a three-over 75 to finish at 11 under, his round including four birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey.

A five-under 67, belonging to Jordan Spieth, was the best round of the day as the American climbed the leaderboard to finish tied for ninth.

Maverick McNealy (68), Daniel Berger (69), Matt Jones (72) and Charl Schwartzel (72) were tied for fifth at nine under.

Story first published: Monday, February 10, 2020, 5:50 [IST]
