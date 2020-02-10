Taylor wins Pebble Beach Pro-Am for second PGA Tour title

The Canadian carded a two-under 70 in windy conditions in the final round in California to finish at 19 under.

Taylor – the first Canadian to win wire-to-wire since 1960 – secured his second PGA Tour victory and first since November 2014, when he won the Sanderson Farms Championship.

An eagle at the par-five sixth hole set up Taylor's round and he managed to close out a win despite two bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine.

Kevin Streelman (68) ended up in second after Phil Mickelson struggled late in his final round on the way to a two-over 74.

Mickelson, the defending champion and a five-time winner of the event, bogeyed three of his final seven holes to finish at 14 under and in third.

The five-time major champion also made history – his 30th consecutive season with a top-10 finish.

Jason Day, who was also in contention heading into Sunday, posted a three-over 75 to finish at 11 under, his round including four birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey.

A five-under 67, belonging to Jordan Spieth, was the best round of the day as the American climbed the leaderboard to finish tied for ninth.

The lowest round today? @JordanSpieth.



He's moved from T55 to inside the top 10.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/QaMHO2TTb7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 9, 2020

Maverick McNealy (68), Daniel Berger (69), Matt Jones (72) and Charl Schwartzel (72) were tied for fifth at nine under.