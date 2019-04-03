Nicol David to join WSF ambassador programme

Launched in 2011, the WSF international promotional initiative takes leading squash players, together with an international coach and referee, into younger squash nations to help raise the sport's profile - through clinics, exhibition matches, refereeing and coaching seminars, and media presentations.

Joining Malaysia's former world No.1 Nicol, France's world No.4 Serme and Spaniard Golan, a former world No.5, will be Belgian national coach Ronny Vlassaks and international referee Marko Podgorsek, from Slovenia.

The 2019 campaign will take place from June 27-30.

The 35-year-old record eight-time world champion played significant roles in all of the sport's Olympic bids since 2005; was the leading light in several Women's Tour Promotional visits to raise the profile of the sport in all corners of the globe in the 11 years preceding the WSF Programme; and participated in four of the 'Ambassadors' initiatives from 2011 to 2015.

Was honoured @thebrandlaureate Book of World Records as the Greatest Female Squash Player of All Time recently at the Majestic Hotel. Thanks so much for this award! 🙏🏼☺️ pic.twitter.com/K9sr1ZP7Sz — Nicol Ann David (@NicolDavid) March 29, 2019

Talking about the initiative, WSF CEO Andrew Shelley said: "As always, we're immensely grateful to Camille and Borja for taking time away from the busy international tour schedule to lead this vital promotional visit - and are thrilled that Nicol (David) will be able be with us again too and delight Kenyans with both her charm and her skills.

(Source: WSF Media)