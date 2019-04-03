English

Nicol David to join WSF ambassador programme

By
Nicol David
Nicol David has always played a pioneering role in raising the profile of squash across the globe. Image: Twitter

Nairobi, April 3: Shortly after deciding to end her illustrious professional squash career, eight-time world champion Nicol David will join fellow players Camille Serme and Borja Golan for the 2019 World Squash Federation (WSF) ambassador programme visit to Nairobi, Kenya, where the latest initiative will be hosted by Kenyan Squash community.

Launched in 2011, the WSF international promotional initiative takes leading squash players, together with an international coach and referee, into younger squash nations to help raise the sport's profile - through clinics, exhibition matches, refereeing and coaching seminars, and media presentations.

Joining Malaysia's former world No.1 Nicol, France's world No.4 Serme and Spaniard Golan, a former world No.5, will be Belgian national coach Ronny Vlassaks and international referee Marko Podgorsek, from Slovenia.

The 2019 campaign will take place from June 27-30.

The 35-year-old record eight-time world champion played significant roles in all of the sport's Olympic bids since 2005; was the leading light in several Women's Tour Promotional visits to raise the profile of the sport in all corners of the globe in the 11 years preceding the WSF Programme; and participated in four of the 'Ambassadors' initiatives from 2011 to 2015.

Talking about the initiative, WSF CEO Andrew Shelley said: "As always, we're immensely grateful to Camille and Borja for taking time away from the busy international tour schedule to lead this vital promotional visit - and are thrilled that Nicol (David) will be able be with us again too and delight Kenyans with both her charm and her skills.

(Source: WSF Media)

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
