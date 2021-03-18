English
Nikhat Zareen defeats world champion at Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Turkey

By
Nikhat Zareen (in blue) defeated 2019 World Champion Ekaterina Patseva 5-0 in Bosphorus Boxing Tournament
Nikhat Zareen (in blue) defeated 2019 World Champion Ekaterina Patseva 5-0 in Bosphorus Boxing Tournament

New Delhi, March 18: Boxer Nikhat Zareen sent reigning world champion Paltceva Ekaterina packing to enter women's 51kg quarter-finals at the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Asian Championships bronze medallist Zareen caused a major upset on the second day of the tournament as she outpunched the Russian boxer 5-0.

The Indian pugilist will now have yet another tough task in hand as she takes on two-time world champion Kazakhstan boxer Kyzaibay Nazym in the last-8 bout on the third day.

Apart from Zareen, the 2013 Asian champion Shiva Thapa, Sonia Lather and Parveen also registered victories in their respective categories to proceed into the quarter-finals.

While Assam boxer Thapa got better of Kazakhstan's Smagulov Baghtiyov 3-2 in the men's 63kg bout, World Championship silver medallist Lather (57kg) and Parveen (60kg) beat local favourites Surmeneli Tugcenaz and Ozyol Esra 5-0 in their respective women's second round matches.

Meanwhile, Duryodhah Negi (69kg), Brijesh Yadav (81kg) and Krishan Sharma (+91kg) made exits with the losses in the preliminary rounds.

The third day of the event will witness six Indian boxers fighting in their respective quarter-final bouts. Lather, Zareen, Parveen and Jyoti (69kg) will be seen in action in the women's category while Thapa and Solanki will present Indian challenge in the men's category.

Source: BFI Release

Story first published: Thursday, March 18, 2021, 14:43 [IST]
