What was the Exact Reason behind Shreyas Iyer's sudden break from Test Cricket? What did he tell to BCCI?

IND vs WI: From Karun Nair to Abhimanyu Easwaran- 6 Players Part Of England Series Dropped From West Indies Tests

More sports Olympians, Cricket Stars, Celebrities Buoy Team India Ahead of World Para Athletics 2025 By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 15:50 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

New Delhi, Sept. 25: The stage is set for India's biggest para sporting spectacle - the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, scheduled from September 27 to October 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

With over 2,200 athletes from 104 nations competing in 186 medal events, the championship promises to be a defining moment for Indian para-sports. The build-up has been electric, as leading names from cricket, tennis, shooting, and entertainment have rallied behind the event.

Olympians and sporting legends such as Abhinav Bindra, Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, and VVS Laxman have extended their support, alongside commentator Harsha Bhogle and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor. Sporting leagues too have joined the movement, with IPL franchises including Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) teams lending their voice to the cause.

VVS Laxman, in an Instagram reel, called the event "not just a Championship, but India's pride," urging fans to witness history unfold on India's first Mondo track. Harbhajan Singh echoed similar sentiments in a video, saying, "It is time to write history... If we have enthusiasm and passion, we can achieve anything. Come on India, Chak De!"

On X (formerly Twitter), Harsha Bhogle wrote, "Delighted that Delhi's iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will host the #WorldParaAthletics championships... Your best chance to see India's para superstars up and close. Do support."

India's only individual Olympic gold medallist, Abhinav Bindra, described the event as a "landmark celebration of sport and human spirit" while highlighting India's 70+ strong para-athlete squad. Sania Mirza, meanwhile, emphasized the pride of India becoming only the fourth Asian nation to host the Championships.

The Paralympic Committee of India has left no stone unturned in upgrading facilities. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium now boasts a world-class Mondo track, para-friendly gym, and long jump pits, ensuring top-class competition standards.

A record 73-member Indian contingent, led by Paralympic champion Sumit Antil, will aim to better the nation's historic haul of 29 medals at Paris 2024. The championship medals themselves symbolize resilience and inclusivity, while Prasar Bharati will bring live coverage to households across the country.

As the countdown begins, India stands ready to welcome the world - not just with world-class infrastructure, but with the voices of sporting icons and celebrities inspiring millions to cheer for para-athletes who embody the spirit of determination and excellence.