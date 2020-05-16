English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Olympic chief calls for 'vigilance and patience' ahead of Tokyo Games

By

Lausanne, May 16: Olympic chief Thomas Bach on Saturday called for vigilance and patience in preparations for the Tokyo Summer Games, postponed a year until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bach was speaking after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) he heads and the World Health Organization (WHO), which is led by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, signed a cooperation agreement on promoting healthy society through sport and on contributing to the prevention of non-communicable diseases.

Asked how the IOC might manage sports at Tokyo involving human-to-human contact without a vaccine having been found by then, Bach said: "We're one year and two months away from these Games, and then we will take all the necessary decisions at the right time relying on the advise of the World Health Organization, discussing it on our joint task force.

"But I think nobody can at this moment in time really give you a reliable answer on how the world will look like in July 2021. So we have to be vigilant and we have to be patient at the same time to take the right measures to ensure the safe participation of everybody in the Games."

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has killed more than 304,000 people globally and infected 4.5 million, the IOC in March took the historic decision to postpone the Games, scheduled to open in Tokyo on July 24, until July 23 to August 8, 2021. It was the first peacetime postponement of the Games.

More OLYMPICS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: TSG 0 - 0 BSC
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 20:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue