Olympics: Dhanalakshmi breaks down after learning about sister's death

While the Indian contingent returned home on a happy note, Dhanalakshmi's homecoming was a sad one as she came to know about her sister's death. As reported in News18, Dhanalakshmi returned home with another sprinter, Subha Venkataraman to Gundur village near Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

The duo were accorded a warm welcome, but amidst the celebrations, Dhanalakshmi broke down as she heard the news about her sister. According to reports in News18, Dhanalakshmi's sister passed away due to an illness, and the family kept the news from her as they wanted her to focus on the Tokyo Games.

Dhanalakshmi had gone to Tokyo as a reserve for the 4x400m mixed relay team, which Subha was a part of.