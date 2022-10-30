ONE 162: Five fights to make after Zhang vs. Di Bella event

The event saw the crowning of a new ONE World Champion and the emergence of fresh contenders. Now that the October 22nd ONE 162 card has come to pass, here's what we think should be next for the winners.

Jonathan Di Bella

Jonathan Di Bella and Zhang Peimian slugged it out in the main event of ONE 162, with the vacant ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title on the line. It was Di Bella who came away with a unanimous decision win, thanks in part to a fifth-round knockdown due to a head kick.

Given how little there was between the two challengers through four-and-a-half rounds, though, a rematch would likely be welcomed.

Reece McLaren

Former ONE World Title challenger Reece McLaren made it two in a row after a third-round TKO win over Brazil's Windson Ramos. The fifth-ranked Australian called out Danny Kingad for a rematch after the fight.

Fourth-ranked Kingad has his hands full with a fight against Gurdashan Mangat slated for ONE 164 in December, but the timing could be right for the winner of that fight to take on McLaren, with a spot in the top three potentially up for grabs.

Constantin Rusu

Moldova's Constantin Rusu was impressive in his unanimous decision win over Islam Murtazaev. Murtazaev was the most recent challenger for Eersel's ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title, so it would make sense that Rusu's name be raised should the new double-champ in Eersel choose to defend his kickboxing title next.

Gustavo Balart

Gustavo Balart has reeled off three straight wins since dropping his first three fights under the ONE banner. At ONE 162, The 35-year-old Cuban defeated former titleholder Alex Silva by decision and claimed the number three spot in the strawweight rankings.

Filipino Jeremy Miado was also successful on the card, taking out fifth-ranked Danial Williams by third-round TKO. A clash between Miado and Balart could be next, with each looking to solidify their place in the rankings.

Jimmy Vienot

Fourth-ranked Jimmy Vienot outpointed fifth-ranked Niclas Larsen at ONE 162. And since third-ranked Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is focused on kickboxing for now, could a ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title eliminator between Vienot and second-ranked Jamal Yusupov be next?

Eko Roni Saputra

Multiple time Indonesian National Wrestling Champion Eko Roni Saputra notched his seventh straight win on Friday night, submitting dangerous Thai Yodkaikaew Fairtex.

With all seven of his wins coming in the first round, Saputra has surely staked his claim for a shot at a top five opponent next. Perhaps the timing could be right for him to take on the winner when number three ranked Yuya Wakamatsu puts his place on the line against unranked Korean Woo Sung Hoon at ONE 163: Akimoto vs. Petchtanong.

Source: Media Release