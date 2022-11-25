ONE 164: Jarred Brooks eyes win over Joshua Pacio and ONE World title reign

At ONE 164 on December 3, the brash American will get his best chance yet to put his money where his mouth is when he challenges Joshua Pacio for the ONE Strawweight World Title in the main event.

Brooks' goal has always been the divisional crown, and he has been breaking down Pacio's game for some time. The former US college wrestling star believes that this will be the difference when the two square off inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

"[Pacio] is smart. He's intelligent. He knows how to be a champion. He's fought championship rounds, but I don't think he's gone against the kind of animal that I am," Brooks said.

"I've studied Josh, just as much as he's studied me. I've kept Josh on my mind this whole time, and it's coming to fruition this time. So, I think that Josh does have good skills, and he considers himself a martial artist, but I'm going to prove to him that he needs to work on more facets of his mixed martial arts."

The US college wrestling circuit is among the most grueling grappling competitions on the planet, and Brooks won a state championship while competing in it, compiling an undefeated record in his senior year.

He developed world-class conditioning over this time and an unshakeable confidence in his fight approach. "The Monkey God" will look to utilize both when he attempts to dethrone Pacio, who has held the strawweight strap since 2019.

"I'm looking to tire people out right off the bat, put them in deep water, and then put them out. I mean, don't get me wrong, Josh doesn't really get tired. But the people that he's gone against aren't grinders like me," Brooks said.

"If I grind against you, and I'm a little bit tired, I promise you you're going to be more tired than me at the end of the day."

Brooks has fought in some of the biggest MMA promotions on top of his college wrestling career. But according to the man himself, a win over Pacio to capture the ONE Strawweight World Title would rank at the number spot of his sporting accomplishments.

"This will be my biggest win ever, man. I [will be] a ONE Championship World Champion. I mean, screw all the people that I'm fighting. It's the organization that I'm fighting for. And if I'm the champion of ONE Championship, then man, that goes on as my number one [win] for sure," Brooks said.

Source: Media Release