ONE 164 Results: Brooks defeats Pacio for ONE Strawweight World Title, Superlek edges Panpayak

ONE 164 also concluded a double-header of events as the Mall of Asia Arena hosted the second event of ONE Championship within a space of few hours following ONE Fight Night 5 earlier in the day.

A new ONE Strawweight World Champion was crowned in the main event, as Jarred Brooks dethroned longtime champion and home-country hero Joshua Pacio in a five-round war of attrition.

The first round went to plan for the former US State Wrestling Champion, as he took Pacio down and kept him there. Pacio showed good defense from there on out, keeping the majority of the remainder of the fight on the feet.

It was Brooks, however, who controlled the action. "The Monkey God" danced around the outside of the Circle, leaping in with strikes to frustrate Pacio, who was content to stand in the center and pepper the American with leg kicks.

ONE Fight Night 5 Results: Malykhin becomes double-champ, Ruotolo defends World Title

In the end, the judges gave Brooks the unanimous nod, crowning the 29-year-old as the new strawweight king. Post-fight, Brooks respectfully called out flyweight king Demetrious Johnson for an all-American battle.

In the co-main event, Superlek Kiatmoo9 took the honors with a razor-thin split-decision win over longtime rival Panpayak Jitmuangnon.

The eighth meeting between the pair was originally slated to be the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Championship final. However, both fighters missed weight, so the fight was contested at a catchweight.

It was a close, technical battle throughout, as both fighters showed impenetrable defense through the first two rounds. In the third round it was Superlek that showed more urgency to earn the decision on two of the judges' scorecards.

"The Kicking Machine" will now look toward his ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title challenge against divisional king Ilias Ennahachi at ONE Fight Night 6 in Bangkok on 14 January.

Ahead of the featured bouts, former Greco-Roman Wrestling World Champion Amir Aliakbari took out former three-time ONE Heavyweight Champion Brandon Vera in the first round, overcoming a tricky start to explode and take the Filipino-American to the floor.

The Iranian star quickly closed the show with vicious ground-and-pound, forcing referee Herb Dean to step in and halt the action. Vera, now 45 years old, then announced his retirement post-fight, drawing the curtain on a legendary career that put the ONE heavyweight division on the map.

Also on the main card, Hu Yong knocked out Geje Eustaquio in the first round of a flyweight bout after Jeremy Pacatiw submitted Tial Thang in the second round of a bantamweight bout.

In the main card opener, Drex Zamboanga earned a decision win over Adonis Sevilleno in a bantamweight bout after Jhanlo Mark Sangiao defeated Anacleto Lauron via submission in a catchweight bout that closed the lead card.

The lead card also saw Tagir Khalilov and Meng Bo claim stoppage wins in their respective Muay Thai and MMA bouts over Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi and Jenelyn Olsim, while Lara Fernandez earned a decision vs Dangkongfah Banchamek in atomweight Muay Thai Bout.

Check out the final ONE 164 Results:

Main Card

• ONE Strawweight World Championship Bout: Jarred Brooks defeated Joshua Pacio (c) via unanimous decision

• Catchweight Muay Thai: Superlek Kiatmoo9 defeated Panpayak Jitmuangnon via split decision

• Heavyweight Bout: Amir Aliakbari defeated Brandon Vera via TKO (ground and pound) at 3:37 of first round

• Flyweight Bout: Hu Yong defeated Geje Eustaquio via KO (punch) at 4:43 of first round

• Bantamweight Bout: Jeremy Pacatiw defeated Tial Thang via submission (triangle choke) at 1:17 of second round

• Bantamweight Bout: Drex Zamboanga defeated Adonis Sevilleno via unanimous decision

Lead Card

• Catchweight Bout: Jhanlo Mark Sangiao defeated Anacleto Lauron via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:48 of first round

• Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Tagir Khalilov defeated Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi via TKO (uppercut) at 2:29 of first round

• Atomweight Muay Thai Bout: Lara Fernandez defeated Dangkongfah Banchamek via split decision

• Catchweight Bout: Meng Bo defeated Jenelyn Olsim via KO (punches) at 0:24 of first round

Source: Media Release