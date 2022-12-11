ONE bolsters MMA roster with four new undefeated fighters - All you need to know about them

Earlier in the week, ONE announced the signing of four undefeated fighters representing the United States, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Ecuador.

The quartet compiles yet another wave of up-and-coming talent arriving in ONE that fans can look forward to seeing in action in the coming year.

Here is what you need to know about ONE Championship's newest signings:

Aaron Canarte (10-0)

Ecuador's Aaron Canarte fights out of Etram Gym in Tijuana, Mexico, and he turned professional in 2020 after going 5-0 as an amateur.

The 26-year-old has amassed six finishes via knockout or submission across his 10 wins. Canarte comes to ONE with a background in kickboxing, so fans can expect high-level striking displays when the featherweight prospect steps into the Circle.

ONE might just have unearthed one of the most promising Latin American MMA prospects with this Ecuadorian powerhouse.

Akbar Abdulaev (8-0)

Kyrgyzstan has been a happy hunting ground for ONE in recent years. Its roster is littered with Kyrgyz talent, with stars like former ONE Welterweight World Champion Kiamrian Abbasov leading the charge.

And Akbar Abdulaev might be the next big thing out of the talent-rich Central Asian nation. Abdulaev comes to ONE with a perfect 8-0 record, with all of the featherweight's wins coming inside the distance.

Seven of his wins have come with strikes and, incredibly, only one of those opponents made it out of the first round. In addition to his MMA exploits, Abdulaev has also competed in professional kickboxing, so another explosive striker will grace the Circle in 2023.

Shamil Erdogan (8-0)

Undefeated Turk Shamil Erdogan is set to be the latest in a long line of talented fighters to be plucked from his adopted home of Russia.

The 6-foot-2 light heavyweight represented Turkey in freestyle wrestling, and he has an elite takedown game.

A professional since 2012, Erdogan returned from a three-year layoff in 2021 to score back-to-back finishes over solid opposition - and fans can expect him to take that momentum into the Circle.

Blake Cooper (2-0)

Hawaii's Blake Cooper was another unbeaten amateur before turning professional earlier this year. He is now 2-0 in his career, with two finishes to his name.

The 26-year-old lightweight was also a successful amateur wrestler, capturing multiple state championships on the grueling US wrestling circuit.

Representing Lion of Judah, Cooper comes from a top-notch fighting pedigree. His father and brothers have competed as professionals, with his brother Ray becoming a decorated MMA champion in North America.

