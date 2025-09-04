How much will IPL and India tickets cost after GST 2.0? Watching Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma becomes Costlier or Cheaper?

ONE Championship: 3 Show-Stopping Fights You Can't Miss At ONE Fight Night 35 On 6 September Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 14:05 [IST]

The countdown is on for the blockbuster ONE Fight Night 35 set for 6 September at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The spectacle will be headlined by a high-profile ONE Women's World Title showdown between two elite strikers.

Several world-class martial artists will look to keep the pristine records intact, while others aim to return to winning ways or earn a crack at a ONE World Title opportunity. Apart from the headliner, here are three matches that could light up the arena.

Bampara Kouyate Vs. Shadow Singha Mawynn

The stakes couldn't be higher when top featherweight Muay Thai contenders, Bampara Kouyate and Shadow Singha Mawynn, lock horns in a crucial fight that could determine the next title challenger. After knocking out stars like Luke Lessei and Jo Nattawut, Kouyate will look to target another big name in Shadow.

On the other hand, the 25-year-old charismatic Thai striker has crushed his last five opponents. A win here for either #2-ranked Kouyate or #3-ranked Shadow could earn them a title shot against current ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Akbar Abdullaev Vs. Ibragim Dauev

Another featherweight contender could earn a ONE World Title shot but in a different sport. Akbar Abdullaev and Ibragim Dauev will clash in a featherweight MMA matchup that could sever as a potential title eliminator. In his last outing, Abdullaev TKO'd divisional king Tang Kai but was unable to claim the belt after missing weight.

To earn a rematch with Tang, Abdullaev must get past the surging Russian Dauev, who trains under two-division ONE MMA World Champion Anatoly Malykhin. The 24-year-old remains undefeated in the promotion and has shown tremendous grit by defeating previously unbeaten opponents in his past fights.

Adrian Lee Vs. Tye Ruotolo

This highly anticipated clash between two renowned combat sports families has the world buzzing. Teenage phenom Adrian Lee will welcome ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo to MMA. The pair will square off in a lightweight MMA fight that promises fireworks.

After dominating BJJ and submission grappling, the second half of the twin Ruotolo brothers could have chosen a less experienced fighter for his MMA debut, but he wanted to test himself against the best. And Lee certainly fits that description, with three epic submission victories to his name.