More sports ONE Championship Announces Four Blockbuster Fights Including Three World Title Bouts For ONE 173 By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 13:22 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

ONE Championship announced four blockbuster fights during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan. The stacked ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri card will take place on November 16 at Tokyo's prestigious Ariake Arena.

Three ONE World Title showdowns were revealed for the spectacular event. Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon will clash with legendary former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama for the vacant ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title.

Rodtang was stripped of his flyweight gold in November 2024 due to missing weight. The 28-year-old Jitmuangnon Gym striker began training Muay Thai at age 7 and boasts an incredible 274 career victories with 17 ONE Championship wins.

The most dominant former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O brings legendary credentials to this explosive clash. The 38-year-old Thai icon has accumulated 267 career wins, including 12 ONE victories with five finishes across eight bantamweight title reigns.

Reigning two-division ONE MMA World Champion Christian Lee faces undefeated Turkish sensation Alibeg Rasulov in a highly anticipated rematch. They will battle for the ONE Lightweight MMA World Title after their December 2024 encounter ended controversially.

Their previous fight ended in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke. The 27-year-old Lee holds a 17-4 career record across 22 ONE bouts, capturing four lightweight titles plus welterweight and Grand Prix gold.

The inaugural ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title will be contested between two undefeated strikers. Japan's 10-time Muay Thai World Champion Nadaka challenges Thai star Numsurin Chor Ketwina, with both athletes maintaining perfect ONE Championship records.

Kickboxing veteran Marat Grigorian completes the spectacular card against newcomer Rukiya Anpo. The seasoned striker brings five ONE victories against former K-1 Super Lightweight Champion Anpo, who competes in his Japanese homeland for this marquee bout.